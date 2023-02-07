Apollo Global Management Inc. APO is negotiating a potential stake in CS First Boston, the investment banking unit that’s being spun off of Credit Suisse Group AG CS, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. Citing people familiar with the matter, the article said Apollo is one of a group of financial companies interested in acquiring a position in CS First Boston. Credit Suisse announced plans last year to carve the advisory business out of its investment bank into a new business under the revived name CS First Boston and based in New York City. In a separate deal announced in November, Apollo agreed to manage the $20 billion in remaining assets in Credit Suisse’s securitized products group, as well as purchase a significant portion of the business. Apollo stock is up 13.8% in 2023, compared to a 6.8% rise by the S&P 500 SPX. U.S. listed shares of Credit Suisse are up 15.3% in 2023.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

