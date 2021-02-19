Appian shares tumble 8.5% on Q4 results

Shares of Appian Corp. were down 8.5% in extended trading Thursday following the business-tools company’s fiscal fourth-quarter results. Appian reported a net loss of $6.4 million, or 9 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $10.8 million, or 16 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose 19% to $81.6 million from $68.6 million a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected a loss of 21 cents a share on revenue of $79.8 million. Appian’s stock has skyrocketed 246% over the last 12 months. The broader S&P 500 index has improved 16% in the last year.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

