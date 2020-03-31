Apple acquires weather app Dark Sky

Apple Inc. has acquired Dark Sky, a popular weather app, and will shut down its Android and Wear OS versions in July, Dark Sky said in a blog post on Tuesday. Dark Sky’s API will continue to function “through the end of 2021,” company co-founder Adam Grossman said in the post, but won’t be accepting new signups to use the API. Apple shares are up 32% in the last year. The broader S&P 500 index is down 9% in the last year.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

