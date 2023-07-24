Apple Inc. AAPL is aiming to keep production of its upcoming iPhone 15 line relatively steady this year relative to year-prior levels despite economic uncertainty, Bloomberg News reported Monday. The smartphone giant is asking its suppliers to produce roughly 85 million units of the new iPhone family, according to the report. While Apple had to cut production forecasts for its forthcoming line of more entry-level iPhones due to production issues with an image sensor, the company also boosted its orders for the more expensive Pro line of iPhones, Bloomberg said. Apple’s reported interest in steady iPhone production comes amid general indications of soft mobile-phone demand from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. TSM and others, as well as projections from IDC that global smartphone shipments could fall 3.2% this year. Apple didn’t immediately respond to MarketWatch’s request for comment on its production plans for the iPhone 15 line. Its shares were ahead 0.5% in premarket action Monday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

