Shares of the three technology behemoths reporting quarterly results after the closing bell are surging in afternoon trading Thursday, enough to boost their collective market capitalizations by about $233 billion. Apple Inc.’s stock AAPL is surging 3.3% toward a 2 1/2-month high, Alphabet Inc.’s stock GOOGLGOOG is running up 6.4% toward a five-month high and Amazon.com Inc. shares AMZN are hiking up 6.8% toward d 3 1/2-month high. All the stock are outperforming the S&P 500 SPX, which is rallying 1.3%. Based on the companies’ share counts reported in their previous audited quarterly filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the stocks’ price gains are boosting the market caps of Apple by $77.00 billion, Google-parent Alphabet by $82.96 billion and Amazon by $73.04 billion.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

