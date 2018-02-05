Apple, Amazon stocks bounce sharply to swing into positive territory

Shares of Apple Inc. and Amazon.com are doing their part to support the broader market, as they have erased early sharp losses to trade higher. Apple’s stock was down as much as 1.6% at its intraday low of $158.00, but was now up 0.6% in afternoon trade. Amazon shares were down 3.0% at the intraday low of $1,387.36, but were last up 0.5%. Apple is the largest U.S. company by market capitalization at $821.4 billion while Amazon is the fourth-largest at $696.4 billion. Shares of the second-largest company, Google parent Alphabet Inc. , are down 2.7%, while the third-largest company, Microsoft Corp. , are down 0.3%. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 is losing 1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is shedding 442 points, or 1.7%.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story