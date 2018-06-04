Apple announces updates to stocks, news and FaceTime apps

Apple Inc. said during its WWDC keynote on Monday that it would be making changes to its stocks, news and CarPlay apps, among others. Stocks will now be supported on the iPad and bring in stories from Apple News. The stocks app will also have miniature charts that show a stock’s performance during the day. The new Apple News app will have a browse tab that more easily allows people to find stories by channels and topics. There will be a new sidebar on the iPad version. Apple announced that iOS 12 will support group FaceTime capabilities. FaceTime will be integrated into the iMessage app so that users can start a conversation through an existing thread. Up to 32 people can engage in a group FaceTime conversation. When a user starts speaking in a group FaceTime conversation, the software will automatically enlarge that person’s image. Animoji and other effects will be available in the FaceTime app. Apple shares are 1.1% in Monday trading, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 0.7%.

