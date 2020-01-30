Apple, Broadcom ordered to pay $1.1 billion to CalTech in patent case: report

Apple Inc. and Broadcom Inc. must pay a combined $1.1 billion in damages to the California Institute of Technology over patent violations, Reuters reported Wednesday. A California jury found the tech companies infringed on CalTech’s patents for WiFi chips, which were used in iPhones, and data transmission technology. Apple was ordered to pay $837.8 million and Broadcom owes $270.2 million, Reuters reported. “We are pleased the jury found that Apple and Broadcom infringed Caltech patents,” the university said in a statement. “As a non-profit institution of higher education, CalTech is committed to protecting its intellectual property in furtherance of its mission to expand human knowledge and benefit society through research integrated with education.” Apple said it plans to appeal the verdict, and Broadcom is likely to do so as well.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
