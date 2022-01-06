Apple Inc. Chief Executive Tim Cook raked in nearly $100 million last year in compensation, or nearly seven times what he earned in 2020, according to filings submitted to the SEC on Thursday.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Apple CEO Tim Cook’s compensation rises to nearly $100 million thanks to new stock award - January 6, 2022
- The Wall Street Journal: New York Times to buy sports-news site The Athletic for $550 million - January 6, 2022
- NewsWatch: ‘Employees have more leverage right now’: 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs. Should you stay or go? - January 6, 2022