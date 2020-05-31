Apple closes many U.S. stores amid protests, looting: report

Apple Inc. has temporarily closed most of its U.S. retail stores, 9to5 Mac reported Sunday, after a number of stores became targets of looters during weekend protests. “With the health and safety of our teams in mind, we’ve made the decision to keep a number of our stores in the U.S. closed on Sunday,” Apple reportedly told 9to5 Mac. Apple Stores in Minneapolis, San Francisco, Portland, Ore., and Scottsdale, Ariz., were among those vandalized or looted over the weekend. Apple did not immediately respond for comment, but a number of Apple Store locations say “temporarily closed” on their web sites, while one in San Francisco’s Union Square, which was damaged Saturday night, said it would reopen Tuesday. Apple started reopening its U.S. retail stores, which had been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, in late May. 9to5 Mac said about 140 of its 271 U.S. locations had already been reopened.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

