Apple Inc.’s per-share earnings are at risk of a 29% hit if its products are banned in China in retaliation for measures taken by the U.S. government against Huawei Technologies Co., Goldman Sachs said Wednesday.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Apple earnings at risk of 29% hit if China retaliates to Huawei ban, Goldman says - May 22, 2019
- In One Chart: Warning signs illustrate why it’s crucial for the stock market to hit new highs soon - May 22, 2019
- The Tell: This ‘Bubble Portfolio’ is all assets the media warned about — it surged 80% in 2017, but then came 2018 - May 22, 2019