Apple has donated 20 million masks, is working to make 1 million face shields a week, Tim Cook says

Amid a nationwide shortage of protective equipment for health-care workers treating coronavirus patients, Apple Inc. has donated more than 20 million face masks worldwide and has started manufacturing 1 million face shields a week, Chief Executive Tim Cook said Sunday.
