Supply-chain problems and power-supply restrictions in China have taken a toll on Apple Inc., according to a new report that says iPhone 13 production fell 20% short of targets in September and October.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Congress reaches deal to raise debt limit; House passes measure - December 7, 2021
- Dow Jones Newswires: Weibo shares fall in Hong Kong trading debut - December 7, 2021
- : Apple hit by supply crunch, saw iPhone 13 production drop 20% in recent months: report - December 7, 2021