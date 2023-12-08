Tang Tan, the Apple Inc. AAPL executive who headed product design for the iPhone and Apple Watch, is leaving amid a shake-up of the division responsible for the company’s most critical product lines, according to a Bloomberg report. Tan reports to John Ternus, senior vice president of hardware engineering, and the division is reshuffling duties to handle the transition. Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that Steve Hotelling, who worked on key technologies like the iPhone’s multitouch screen, Touch ID, and Face ID, is retiring from Apple. Shares of Apple are up 0.7% in trading Friday. Apple had no comment on the departures.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story