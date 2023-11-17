Apple Inc. is the latest tech titan to suspend advertising on X following Elon Musk’s endorsement of antisemitic conspiracy theories and the placement of Apple ads alongside pro-Nazi content on the social-media site.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Outside the Box: How Microsoft’s new chip for AI could disrupt big tech — especially Nvidia, AMD and Intel - November 17, 2023
- OpenAI CEO Sam Altman steps down after board warns of lost confidence - November 17, 2023
- Stock indexes log third straight week of solid gains - November 17, 2023