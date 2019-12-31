Apple, Microsoft stocks add nearly 1,300 points to the Dow’s 2019 gain

Shares of Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. , the top two year-to-date performers among the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s components, have accounted for about 1,285 points, or 25%, of the Dow’s gain in 2019. Apple’s stock, up 22 cents, or 0.1%, in morning trading Tuesday, has climbed $133.99, or 84.9% this year, to add about 909 points to the Dow’s price. Microsoft’s stock, which fell 60 cents, or 0.4% on Tuesday, has run up $55.42, or 54.6% this year to boost the Dow’s price by 376 points. The Dow has rallied 5082 points, or 21.8% in 2019. Apple is currently on track to post its 27th record close this year, while Microsoft has closed at 48 records, the last being $158.96 on Friday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

