: Apple must allow other in-app purchases on App Store: judge ruling

Apple Inc. was dealt a blow Friday when a federal judge in the Epic Games Inc. case ordered an injunction that would allow developers to provide in-app purchases on the App Store, effectively bypassing commission fees of 15% to 30%. However, it was not ruled an antitrust monopolist.
