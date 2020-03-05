Apple, Netflix are latest to pull out of SXSW over outbreak: reports

Breaking News
Posted by: Market Watch

Apple Inc. and Netflix Inc. are reportedly the latest tech companies to pull out of the upcoming South by Southwest festival and conference over coronavirus fears. Multiple news outlets, including Variety and the Hollywood Reporter, said the tech giants have canceled their plans for the giant Austin, Texas, gathering set to start next week. Apple had been scheduled to premiere three Apple TV+ originals at the 2020 SXSW Film Festival, Variety said, and Netflix was to show five new films, according to the Hollywood Reporter. On Sunday, SXSW lost one of its featured speakers, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, when the social-media company suspended all non-essential business travel. Amazon.com Inc. and Facebook Inc. have also pulled out of SXSW. The festival, which last year drew more than 400,000 visitors, is still scheduled to go on, despite a number of other tech conferences canceling their events due to the global coronavirus outbreak.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

