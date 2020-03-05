Apple price target trimmed at Deutsche Bank

Apple Inc. could see a hit of nearly $5 billion due to COVID-19’s spread in China, but signs point to supply issues easing next month, according to analysts at Deutsch Bank. In a note Thursday afternoon, analysts reduced their estimate for Apple’s fiscal second quarter, which now stand at earnings of $2.69 a share on sales of $60.4 billion, down from $2.99 a share on sales of $65.1 billion. The reduction was due to the effects of the new coronavirus spreading through China and the resulting inaction in an important country for Apple’s manufacturing and sales, but analysts said that reports from iPhone manufacturer Foxconn Technology Co. Ltd. suggest effects should decline after March. “There has been an increasing flow of more constructive news regarding Foxconn’s factory utilization ramps through the month of March that leads us to believe that supply constraints should ease this month,” they wrote. Deutsche Bank analysts maintained a hold rating on the stock, but reduced their price target on the shares to $295 from $305. Apple stock closed Thursday with a 3.2% decline at $292.92, and dropped about 0.1% in after-hours trading. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

