Apple pulls app used to track Hong Kong police movement

Apple Inc. has removed an app from its App Store that Hong Kong protesters used to track police movements. In a statement Wednesday, Apple said the HKmap.live app had been taken down because it was endangering police and residents in Hong Kong, and violated its terms of service. The previous day, China’s state-owned People’s Daily Online newspaper harshly criticized Apple for allowing the app. “We have learned that an app, HKmap.live, has been used in ways that endanger law enforcement and residents in Hong Kong,” Apple said in a statement Wednesday. “Many concerned customers in Hong Kong have contacted us about this app and we immediately began investigating it. The app displays police locations and we have verified with the Hong Kong Cybersecurity and Technology Crime Bureau that the app has been used to target and ambush police, threaten public safety, and criminals have used it to victimize residents in areas where they know there is no law enforcement. This app violates our guidelines and local laws, and we have removed it from the App Store.”Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

