Apple reportedly investigating reports that iPhone 8 Plus batteries are swelling

Apple Inc. is investigating reports that batteries in its iPhone 8 Plus have burst open, according to media reports Wednesday. A Taiwanese woman and a customer from Japan have reportedly sent pictures showing the damage, which may have been caused by the battery swelling due to gases inside the device. “We are aware and are looking into it,” an Apple spokeswoman told MacRumors. Apple shares were down 0.7% but have gained 32.4% in 2017, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 14.6% and the S&P 500 has gained 13.2%.

