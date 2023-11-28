Apple Inc. AAPL is calling it quits on its credit-card partnership with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS, ending the Wall Street bank’s push into consumer lending, according to a Wall Street Journal report Tuesday. The iPhone maker sent a proposal to Goldman to leave the contract within 15 months, according to people briefed on the matter. The exit would cover the companies’ consumer partnership, which includes the credit card the companies launched in 2019 and the savings account rolled out in 2023. It is unclear if Apple has lined up a new issuer for the card.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

