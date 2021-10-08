: Apple seeks to avoid allowing developers to offer other payment options in Epic appeal

Apple Inc. appealed a federal judge’s ruling in Epic Games Inc.’s antitrust lawsuit against the proprietor of the App Store on Friday, and is seeking to avoid allowing app developers to guide consumers to other payment options as the judge commanded.
