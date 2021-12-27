The move — which affects stores in Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx, and Staten Island — does not amount to a total shutdown of those locations, however. Online orders can be picked up outside those stores.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Apple shutters 11 stores in New York City amid COVID-19 surge - December 27, 2021
- : Microsoft has avoided U.S. antitrust scrutiny, but Europe is a different matter - December 27, 2021
- : CDC cuts recommended COVID-19 isolation time to 5 days amid omicron surge - December 27, 2021