Apple signs former HBO chief to 5-year production deal

Apple Inc. has signed former HBO Chief Executive Richard Plepler to an exclusive five-year production deal, the New York Times first reported Thursday, a major move to bolster its fledgling streaming service. Plepler quit HBO last February, about eight months after new owner AT&T Co. took over. According to the Times report, Plepler’s new company, Eden Productions, will produce original series, movies and documentaries exclusively for Apple TV+. Plepler spent 27 years at HBO, helping to build the premium-cable channel to a dominant position in Hollywood, winning more than 160 Emmy Awards in the years he was in charge. At HBO, Plepler was known for hiring top-quality talent and favoring quality over quantity, traits that Apple is likely to follow as it builds its content library from the ground up.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story