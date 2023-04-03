Apple Inc. AAPL is shaving an unspecified number of jobs within its corporate retail teams, according to a Bloomberg report on Monday. In what amounts to the first internal cuts at the company, Apple shed members of its development and preservation teams, according to unnamed sources. Apple has largely avoided the massive job cuts its peers at Meta Platforms Inc. META, Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGLGOOG Google, Microsoft Corp. MSFT, Amazon.com Inc. AMZN , Walt Disney Co. DIS, and others have suffered in the teeth of a shaky economy and sluggish consumer spending. Apple, which employed 164,000 as of September, has told affected employees that they would have the ability to reapply for a number of roles similar to their prior jobs. Apple was not immediately available for comment.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story