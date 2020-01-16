Apple snaps up artificial-intelligence startup Xnor.ai for about $200 million: reports

Apple Inc. has acquired artificial-intelligence startup Xnor.ai for a price near $200 million, according to reports Wednesday. The acquisition, which was first reported by GeekWire, would give the smartphone giant access to low-power AI tools for image recognition in cameras. Apple didn’t respond to MarketWatch’s request for comment. Its stock closed down 0.4% in Wednesday’s session but has been on a recent run. Shares have gained 54% over the past six months, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average has added 6.3%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story