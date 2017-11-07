Apple supplier Synaptics soars on better-than-expected earnings

Shares of Synaptics Inc. rallied in Tuesday’s extended session after the Apple supplier posted quarterly earnings above Wall Street’s estimates. Synaptics reported it swung to a fiscal first-quarter loss of $26.5 million, or 79 cents a share, from a profit of $3.7 million, or 10 cents a share, a year earlier. The company cited acquisition-related charges for the loss. On an adjusted basis, it would have earned $1.03 a share in the lastest quarter. Revenue grew to $417.4 million versus $386.2 million a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast adjusted earnings of 96 cents a share on revenue of $399 million. Synaptics shares rallied nearly 7% after hours.

