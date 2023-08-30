Apple Inc. AAPL is thinking differently when it comes to how they produce the cases for their Apple Watch, according to a report Wednesday. Bloomberg reported the tech giant is testing using 3D printers to make the steel chassis for some upcoming smartwatches, rather than cutting it out of a slab of metal, according to sources close to the matter, who asked not to be identified. Apple shares were up 1.9% Wednesday, while the S&P 500 index SPX was up 0.5%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

