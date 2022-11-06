Apple Inc. said Sunday that it now expects lower shipments of its high-end iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max devices than it did previously, as COVID-19 issues hamper production in China.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: Peabody, Australia’s Coronado end talks over potential merger - November 6, 2022
- : ‘Free-speech absolutist’ Elon Musk cracks down on parody accounts targeting him - November 6, 2022
- Dow Jones Newswires: Foxconn cuts Q4 outlook as COVID affects production in Zhengzhou - November 6, 2022
Discussion about this post