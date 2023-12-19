The sudden interruption in most Apple Watch sales during the all-important holiday shopping season could potentially fuel another revenue decline for the tech giant’s December quarter.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Apple Watch interruption could fuel a revenue decline in the important December quarter - December 18, 2023
- Alcoa sees ‘benefit’ to costs, after government’s clarification on tax credit - December 18, 2023
- Watch the yen as Bank of Japan decides whether to signal exit from negative interest rates - December 18, 2023