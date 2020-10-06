Apple will host Oct. 13 event that’s expected to bring new iPhones

Apple Inc. will hold an online event on Oct. 13 that’s expected to bring the launch of its new family of iPhones. The company held a virtual event in September during which it introduced new iPads, Apple Watches, and subscription bundles, though Apple didn’t reveal its new iPhones at that time. The company is expected to debut its first 5G-enabled devices at the October event in preparation for the holiday season. Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri confirmed on the company’s July earnings call that Apple anticipated delays of “a few weeks” with this line of iPhones, relative to last year’s launch timing, which saw some availability of new phones in late September. The October virtual event will kick off at 1 p.m. ET and Apple is using the tagline “Hi, Speed” to promote the webcast. Apple shares are down 1.2% in midday trading Tuesday, though they’ve gained 23% over the past three months as the Dow Jones Industrial Average has added 7.2%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

