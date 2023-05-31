Apple Inc.’s AAPL App Store generated $1.1 trillion in sales last year, according to an Analysis Group report that was funded by Apple. The report found that App Store sales have doubled since 2019, when they reached $519 billion. “As this report shows, the App Store is a vibrant, innovative marketplace where opportunity thrives, and we’re as committed as ever to investing in developers’ success and the app economy’s future,” Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook said in a statement.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
