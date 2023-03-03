Apple Inc.’s AAPL cloud chief is expected to step down next month, according to a Bloomberg News report Friday, citing people close to the matter. Apple shares spent Friday climbing higher and closed up 3.5% at $151.03, compared with a 1.2% gain on the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA , a 1.6% gain on the S&P 500 index SPX , and a 2% rise on the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index COMP. In a late Friday report, Bloomberg said Michael Abbott, head of Apple Cloud Services, would step down in April, and be replaced with Jeff Robbin, who is credited with creating iTunes.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story