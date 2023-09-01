Apple Inc. shares AAPL are rising again Friday and on track to log their sixth consecutive session of gains. The stock is up 0.6% in Friday’s session and ahead 7.2% over a six-day span. A finish in positive territory would secure Apple’s longest winning streak since March 29, 2022, when it capped off 11 sessions in a row of advances, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani wrote positively on Apple’s App Store business Friday, saying that his analysis of third-party data indicates that revenue for the App Store accelerated in August to sport 10% growth. That compares with 9% growth in July and a 5% average so far this year. The acceleration trend “should continue, especially given compares continue to remain materially easy through the back half of this year,” he wrote. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

