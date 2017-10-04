Apple’s stock decline is blunting a record climb by the Dow industrials

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading in record territory on Wednesday, but its climb was being hamstrung by a downturn in shares of Apple Inc. Shares of the Cupertino, Calif.-based iPhone maker were down 0.8% or $1.13. A $1 swing in any one of the price-weighted Dow’s 30 components translates to a move of 6.89 points. The Dow touched a fresh intraday record in early trade at 22.663.35, but the decline in Apple was muting gains in 3M Co. and UnitedHealth Group Inc. . Apple’s share decline came as investors anticipated the debut of a fresh gadget lineup from Apple rival Alphabet-parent Google Inc. , including its Pixel phones. Overall, the Dow was up 11 points, or 0.1%, at 22,653, the S&P 500 index was trading flat at 2,533, while the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.2% at 6,525.

