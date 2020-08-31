Apple’s stock rallies as 4-for-1 split set to take effect

Shares of Apple Inc. rallied 1.4% in premarket trading Monday, paring earlier gains, as the 4-for-1 stock split is set to become official after the opening bell. Given Friday’s close was $499.23, the split-adjusted close is now $124.81. The stock would be adding roughly 11 points to the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s price. The last after-hours trade at the pre-split-adjusted price was the equivalent of $501.90, representing a 0.5% gain, while the first premarket trade Monday at the split-adjusted price was $128.00, reflecting a gain of 2.6%. The Aug. 26 record close has been adjusted to $126.52, while the Aug. 24 all-time intraday high during regular-session hours has been adjusted to $128.79. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

