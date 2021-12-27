Apple’s stock rallies toward 24th record close of the year

Shares of Apple Inc. bulled up 2.0% into record territory in afternoon trading Monday, enough to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s gainers. The technology behemoth’s stock has now run up 5.9% amid a four-day win streak, and was currently headed for a close above the Dec. 10 record of $179.45. A record close on Monday would be the stock’s 24th record close in 2021. Meanwhile, the Dow was up 265 points, or 0.7%, but was still just below its Nov. 8 record close of 36,432.22. Apple’s stock rally has extended Apple’s lead as the most valuable U.S. company, with a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion. Shares of second-place Microsoft Corp. are up 1.9% in afternoon trading, to give the software giant a market cap of $2.56 trillion; the record close was $343.11 on Nov. 19.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

