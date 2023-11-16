Applied Materials Inc.’s AMAT stock dropped 6% in extended trading Thursday after the company reported quarterly results that topped analyst revenue and earnings estimates. Applied reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $2 billion, or $2.38 a share, compared with net income of $1.6 billion, or $1.85 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings were $2.12 a share. Net sales were $6.72 billion, down from $6.75 billion a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected on average net earnings of $1.99 a share on revenue of $6.52 billion. Shares of Applied have soared 59% this year, while the broader S&P 500 index SPX has increased 17%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

