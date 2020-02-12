Applied Materials stock wobbly as results, outlook beat Street view

Applied Materials Inc. shares fluctuated between slight gains and losses in the extended session Wednesday after the chip-maker supplier’s results and outlook topped Wall Street estimates. Applied Materials shares were last up less than 1% after hours, following a 1.4% gain in the regular session to close at $65.37. The company reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $892 million, or 96 cents a share, compared with $771 million, or 80 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings were 98 cents a share. Revenue rose to $4.16 billion from $3.75 billion in the year-ago quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast earnings of 91 cents a share on revenue of $4.09 billion. Applied Materials expects fiscal second-quarter earnings of 98 cents to $1.10 a share on revenue of $4.14 billion to $4.54 billion, while analysts had forecast 91 cents a share on revenue of $4.05 billion. “Applied Materials’ first quarter earnings exceeded the top-end of our guidance, giving us great momentum entering 2020,” said Gary Dickerson, president and CEO, in a statement. “We believe we can deliver strong double-digit growth in our semiconductor business this year as our unique solutions accelerate our customers’ success in the AI-Big Data era.”Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

