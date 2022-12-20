Applied Materials Inc. AMAT said late Tuesday it plans to make “multi-billion-dollar investments” to expand its manufacturing capacity between now and 2030. The chip-manufacturing equipment maker said it plans “a next-generation R&D center” in Sunnyvale, Calif., that will “be capable of engaging with a future U.S. National Semiconductor Technology Center.” Applied Materials expects to build out with support from the U.S. CHIPS Act. The company said it plans a launch event in early 2023 for the center. Applied Materials also plans to expand capacity in Austin, Texas, where the company has based its volume-manufacturing operations since 1993.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
