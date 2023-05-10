AppLovin Corp. APP shares rallied Wednesday after the app-monetization company’s revenue and forecast topped Wall Street expectations. AppLovin shares rallied 8% after-hours, following a 1.6% gain to close at $28.74. Shares are up 69% year to date, while the S&P 500 index SPX has risen 7.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index COMP has gained 17.6%. AppLovin reported a first-quarter loss of $4.5 million, or a penny a share, compared with a loss of $115.3 million, or 31 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The company did not list adjusted earnings per share figures. Revenue rose to $715.4 million from $625.4 million in the year-ago quarter. Analysts had forecast adjusted earnings of 8 cents a share on revenue of $694.9 million. The company forecast second-quarter revenue of $710 million to $730 million, while analysts had forecast $695.7 million. AppLovin’s software helps app developers monetize through advertising, but it also has an apps business it manages like a standalone concern, and has sought to sell.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story