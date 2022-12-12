Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. soared 107% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said a combination of its experimental therapy with azacitidine and venetoclax produced a clinical benefit in 16 patients with acute myeloid leukemia who haven’t been previously treated with venetoclax in an early stage clinical trial. Azacitidine and venetoclax are commonly used to treat AML. The findings were presented at the American Society of Hematology’s annual meeting meeting in New Orleans. Aptevo said it plans to put the triple combination into a Phase 2 clinical trial in the second half of next year. Aptevo’s stock is down 55.9% this year, while the broader S&P 500 has declined 17.4%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

