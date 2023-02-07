Aramark ARMK reported Tuesday fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations, amid strength in its food and support services (FSS) business and as client pricing and new account growth boosted the uniform and career apparel business. The stock was still inactive in premarket trading. Net income for the quarter to Dec. 31 jumped to $74.15 million, or 28 cents a share, from $42.61 million, or 17 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 44 cents topped the FactSet consensus of 43 cents. Revenue grew 16.5% to $4.60 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $4.55 billion, with uniform and career apparel revenue up 6% and FSS U.S. revenue up 20% to $2.92 billion. The company said a strong U.S. dollar reduced revenue by about $129 million in the quarter. The stock has rallied 24.0% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 8.0%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

