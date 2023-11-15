Shares of Arcellx Inc. ACLX were set to surge Wednesday, after biotechnology company announced a $200 million equity investment by Gilead Sciences Inc.’s GILD Kite as part of an expanded collaboration. Under terms of the investment, Gilead will buy 3.24 million Arcellx shares for $200 million, which will give Gilead a 13% stake in Arcellx, and extend Arcellx’s cash runway into 2027. The investment represents a price of $61.68 for Arcellx’s stock, which is 29.9% above Tuesday’s closing price of $47.47. Kite has exercised its option to negotiate a license for Arcellx’s multiple myeloma treatment. Arcellx’s stock has run up 32.2% over the past three months through Tuesday and Gilead shares have lost 6.2%, while the S&P 500 SPX has edged up 1.3%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

