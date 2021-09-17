Archer Aviation stock to begin trading on NYSE, after merger with SPAC is completed

Archer Aviation Inc.’s stock is set to start trading on the NYSE on Friday, after the completion of the all-electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft maker’s merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Atlas Crest Investment Corp. The merger deal was announced in early February. The ticker symbol has changed to “ACHR” from Atlas Crest’s previous ticker of “ACIC.” Archer’s stock rose 0.5% in premarket trading, while futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.1%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
