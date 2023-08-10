Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. ACHR jumped 7% in the extended session Thursday after the air-taxi company company, Boeing Co.’s BA subsidiary Wisk Aviation and Boeing said that they have reached a settlement to resolve the federal and state court litigation between them. Terms were not disclosed. The companies also have entered a partnership relating to autonomous flight. Archer has agreed to make Wisk its exclusive provider of autonomous technology for future variants of Archer’s aircraft, it said. Boeing is investing an undisclosed amount in Archer to support that integration, Archer said. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story