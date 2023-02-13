Architect of the Capitol J. Brett Blanton has been fired by President Joe Biden after bipartisan outrage over a recent inspector general report, according to multiple published reports on Monday citing the White House. The IG report accused Blanton, whose job involves maintaining the U.S. Capitol complex, of misusing government vehicles and impersonating law enforcement.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Architect of the Capitol Blanton fired after IG report finds misconduct - February 13, 2023
- Help My Career: Looking for a new job? Brush up your résumé with a computer algorithm. Seriously, it could pay off. - February 13, 2023
- : U.S. oil futures end at a more than 2-week high - February 13, 2023