Architect of the Capitol J. Brett Blanton has been fired by President Joe Biden after bipartisan outrage over a recent inspector general report, according to multiple published reports on Monday citing the White House. The IG report accused Blanton, whose job involves maintaining the U.S. Capitol complex, of misusing government vehicles and impersonating law enforcement.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

