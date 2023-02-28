Shares of Arconic Corp. ARNC rocketed 21.6% toward a 5 1/2-month high in afternoon trading Tuesday, after The Wall Street Journal reported that private-equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc. is in talks to buy the aerospace parts company. Apollo’s stock APO gained 0.8%. Citing people familiar with the matter, Apollo had submitted a buyout bid in February and has debt financing in place. Arconic has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and had long-term debt of about $1.7 billion at the end of 2022, according to FactSet data. The WSJ report if an buyout agreement is reached, it would be expected to be at a significant premium. Arconic’s stock has run up 24.3% over the past three months but has dropped 12.4% over the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 SPX has lost 8.8% the past year.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

