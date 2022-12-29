Ardelyx Inc. ARDX stock is up 5.2% in premarket trades on Thursday after the Waltham, Mass., biopharmaceutical company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted an appeal for its Xphozah medicine. Ardelyx said it plans to resubmit its New Drug Application (NDA) for Xphozah in the first half of 2023. Xphozah could be the first phosphate absorption inhibitor for kidney patients on dialysis treatment. The FDA granted an appeal to a Complete Response Letter for a NDA for Xphozah. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

